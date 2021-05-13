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Four Canadian Provinces STOP Using AstraZeneca as a First Shot Vaccine Over Fears of Blood Clotting
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40 views • May 13, 2021
Earlier this week and 'Out of the Blue' the two big Provinces of Alberta and Ontario discontinued using the Covid 19 vaccine AstraZeneca as first shot vaccinations after studies are coming back that 1 in 55,000 people who have been administered the vaccine have acquired unique blood clots to the brain and lungs and that 20 to 40% of those that have received the blood clots have been fatal. So until further notice the vaccines have been put on hold. In the mean time the Provinces of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan have stopped using AstraZeneca as the first shot due to supply issues. The Provinces are dealing with the question now as to what vaccine should they use as the second vaccine to those who have been given the AstraZeneca shot as their first vaccine.
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