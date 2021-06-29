DR Reiner Fuellmich - Updated information about the trials

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@Turricano
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A great video which Dr Reiner Fuellmich is laying out the process and plans to start the trials of the organisations (e.g. WHO and WEF) that are perpetuating the narratives of the Covid lockdowns.
After getting testimony from 100's of professionals. He talks through the steps that they have done so far and gathering more information by the day.
Well worth watching for analysis of what they have done and what they are hoping to do.
Other Reiner Fuellmich videos:
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/Reiner-Fuellmich-interviews-Journalist-Sally-beck--Vaccine-deaths-compensation:3
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/DR.-REINER-FUELLMICH--THE-DELINGPOD-24-05-21:3
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/REINER-FUELLMICH-INTERVIEW-WE-FILED-THE-CRIMES-AGAINST-HUMANITY-LAWSUIIT--May-2021:c
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/REINER-FUELLMICH-60-MINUTE-FOUNDATION-FOR-THE-DEFENSE-OF-THE-PEOPLE'S-RIGHTS-AND-FREEDOM-1904:5
https://odysee.com/@Turricano:5/Starting-Litigation-for-Crimes-against-Humanity-Dr-Reiner-Fuellmich:e
LBRY URL
lbry://@Turricano#5/Drrf-Latest-1#b
Claim ID
b21e3083b91c967158a68c45092a66b38090141c
334.42 MB