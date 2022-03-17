【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Interviews a Cameraman From a Spanish News outlet.The Cameraman Says “You Are Doing Good, We Are Proud of You With Your Collaboration!”

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/16/2022 Nicole interviews a cameraman from a Spanish news outlet and introduces us as the New Chinese from the New Federal State of China who are taking down the Chinese Communist Party.The cameraman says “You are doing good, We are proud of you with your collaboration!”