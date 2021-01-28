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EP 2296-6PM PROUD BOYS LEADER AN FBI INFORMANT? REUTERS ARTICLE SMACKS OF FBI COINTEL-PRO
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90 views • January 28, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2296 - 6PM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 27, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=3106371053

EP 2296-6PM PROUD BOYS LEADER AN FBI INFORMANT? REUTERS ARTICLE SMACKS OF FBI COINTEL-PRO https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16754

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters.
In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. “I don’t know any of this,” he said, when asked about the transcript. “I don’t recall any of this.”



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