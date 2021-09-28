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You get vaccinated while being sedated.
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1616 views • September 28, 2021
They vaccinate patients without their consent, we are dealing with real psychopaths.
This whistle-blower nurse spills the beans.
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This whistle-blower nurse spills the beans.
Main site
https://themadhouseofwisdom.com
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dlrTuykvnWqw/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheMadHouse:f
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/TheMadHouseOfWisdom
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/i/adamberr
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@themadhouse
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/adbask/
CensorTube: (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatGmo6gs9PNstJ-7QN1Ndg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adbask
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/themadhouseofwisdom
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