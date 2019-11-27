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Warhammer 40K Space Hulk 3DO Classic Missions
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9 views • November 27, 2019
These missions are getting tougher.
In the mission "The Perimeter" I believe there is a bug. If you complete all of the objectives with all terminators alive the map will not end. If you allow one to die at that point the mission will still not end. If you allow one terminator to die and then complete all parameters the mission ends in success. I have included two playthroughs of this mission one where everyone in in place and survives and I quit the mission and one where I send Matthius to his death and the map ends as it should.
"Tech support" is the greatest name for a mission. "Tech support" is pretty tedious right up until that final withdraw. Just wait for the famous missions.
In the mission "The Perimeter" I believe there is a bug. If you complete all of the objectives with all terminators alive the map will not end. If you allow one to die at that point the mission will still not end. If you allow one terminator to die and then complete all parameters the mission ends in success. I have included two playthroughs of this mission one where everyone in in place and survives and I quit the mission and one where I send Matthius to his death and the map ends as it should.
"Tech support" is the greatest name for a mission. "Tech support" is pretty tedious right up until that final withdraw. Just wait for the famous missions.
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