© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWER BOMBSHELLS: FDA / CDC KNEW WELL AHEAD OF VACCINE HARM TO KIDS - THEY DIDN'T CARE
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
Whistleblower Bombshells - "Once you Test Positive, They Own You" - "your clothes are burned and you simply disappear".
ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES INVOLVED IN KIDNAPPING - MANY TESTING POSITIVE ARE MISSING
So many News items here that the TITLE can't hold them all.
FDA, CDC Knew 100% about the heart damage to teens from Covid vaccine and just did not Care. Do it anyways.
3,000 a day DYING in the U.S. from the deadly Vax - Your t.v. News will not report this crime against humanity.
Once you get the shot and magnets stick to you ....You are Now a TRANSMITTER......SHEDDING is REAL and DEADLY.
STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINATED.
Whistleblower Bombshells - "Once you Test Positive, They Own You" - "your clothes are burned and you simply disappear".
ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES INVOLVED IN KIDNAPPING - MANY TESTING POSITIVE ARE MISSING
So many News items here that the TITLE can't hold them all.
FDA, CDC Knew 100% about the heart damage to teens from Covid vaccine and just did not Care. Do it anyways.
3,000 a day DYING in the U.S. from the deadly Vax - Your t.v. News will not report this crime against humanity.
Once you get the shot and magnets stick to you ....You are Now a TRANSMITTER......SHEDDING is REAL and DEADLY.
STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINATED.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.