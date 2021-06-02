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WHISTLEBLOWER BOMBSHELLS: FDA / CDC KNEW WELL AHEAD OF VACCINE HARM TO KIDS - THEY DIDN'T CARE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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90 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal

Whistleblower Bombshells - "Once you Test Positive, They Own You" - "your clothes are burned and you simply disappear".
ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES INVOLVED IN KIDNAPPING - MANY TESTING POSITIVE ARE MISSING
So many News items here that the TITLE can't hold them all.
FDA, CDC Knew 100% about the heart damage to teens from Covid vaccine and just did not Care. Do it anyways.
3,000 a day DYING in the U.S. from the deadly Vax - Your t.v. News will not report this crime against humanity.
Once you get the shot and magnets stick to you ....You are Now a TRANSMITTER......SHEDDING is REAL and DEADLY.
STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINATED.
Keywords
vaccinedepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy