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PRESIDENT DONALD's J. TRUMP'S BIBLE - ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN OUR LIFETIME - 1958-6PM
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51 views • June 05, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1958 - Tuesday - June 02, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/drGm1WhQIAM 


PRESIDENT DONALD's J. TRUMP'S BIBLE - ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN OUR LIFETIME - 1958-6PM

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered authorities to clear a crowd of protesters gathered peacefully near the White House.   The Washington Post and CNN report that Barr was personally involved in the order, which led to federal police pushing through the crowd before a 7 p.m. curfew using smoke, teargas, rubber bullets and flash-bangs, according to protesters, reporters and clergy who say the crowd was peaceful at the time.   PRESIDENT DONALD’s J. TRUMP’s BIBLE – ONE OF THE MOST SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN OUR LIFETIME – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Bk8c30qM4jc 
GUEST: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.  https://soontrending.buzz/



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