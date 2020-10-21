4 Boiled Egg Recipes For Weight Loss

Hard boiled eggs are a great way to add a little protein and vitamin D (it's in the yolk) to your diet. Eat them plain or enjoy them in one of these hard boiled egg recipes.



Here Are 4 Healthy Boiled Egg Recipes For Weight Loss



I hope you like all the recipes ♡



1 GREEN SALAD WITH BOILED EGGS RECIPE 410 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



For the salad:

1/4 Cup can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves

2 hard boiled eggs

5 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 avocado, cubed

1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp raw walnuts, chopped

1/4 tbsp green onion

1/4 tbsp minced fresh parsley



For the dressing:

1/4 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp honey

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp salt

Pinch of pepper

1 tsp olive oil



Preparation



Add all the dressing ingredients to a small bowl. Whisk until combined.



Add the romaine and spinach to a serving plate. Top (in rows if desired) with the chickpeas, eggs, tomatoes, avocado, feta, walnuts, green onion and parsley. Drizzle with the desired amount of dressing and serve immediately.







2 CARROT EGG SALAD RECIPE 290 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 cup halved carrots

2 hard boiled eggs

1/4 cup canned or boiled peas

t tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tbsp parsley

1 tbsp permasan cheese



Preparation



Boil 1 cup halved carrots with a pinch of salt, 10 minutes, until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork



I a large bowl add the carrots, the boiled eggs, peas, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, black pepper parsley, permasan cheese. stir to combine. And erve.





3 RED BEANS AND TOMATO SALAD 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 cup red beans , drained and rinsed

1/2 tomato

2 large hard boiled eggs

1/4 cup of chopped red onion

1Tsp chopped fresh parsley

Dressing:

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp white vinegar

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

salt and ground black pepper



Preparation



Peel your hard-boiled eggs and transfer to a cutting board, and slice into quarters.



Combine your chopped eggs with red beans, tomatoes, and onions in a large bowl.

Put the dressing ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together. Drizzle over the salad and serve.





4 AVOCADO QUINOA SALAD 440 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 cup quinoa

1 hard boiled egg

1/2 cucumber, sliced

5 cherry tomatoes

1/2 avocado, chopped

Dressing:

1 tbsp creme fraiche

1/2 tsp dijon mustard





Preparation



Bring quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed, 5 to 10 minutes (or according to the package instructions). Set aside to cool.



At the same time place the egg in another pan of boiling water and cook for 7 minutes. When the egg is cooked allow it to sit for a couple of minutes in cold water, before peeling it.



Place the cooked quinoa to a serving plate and add the cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, and the egg sliced.



Make the dressing by mixing the creme fraiche and dijon mustard together. You can add more or less mustard to taste. Drizzle over the top and serve.





I hope you like all the recipes ♡