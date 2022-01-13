MELISSA CIUMMEI RAISING ALARM ABOUT THE NEW CASH SYSTEM AND VACCINATION PASSPORT ,, ( DUTCH SUBS )

What do a new money system and the vaccination passport have in common? Everything, argues Melissa Ciummei, an independent financial investor. The vaccination passport will lead to a future where freedom no longer exists. It's a trap we shouldn't fall into. She explains clearly why the vaccination passport has nothing to do with health. She explains what is behind the pressure to get us vaccinated, and why people want to vaccinate children too. The solution is also there – both for preserving our money and our health. But then we have to participate en masse. This video disappeared from Youtube within a few days. That generally means that it is important information…

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