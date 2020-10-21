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FULL SHOW: MASSIVE COVER UP! Joe Biden is Compromised by Multiple Foreign Countries
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20 views • October 21, 2020
It’s perhaps the biggest cover up of political crimes in Unites States history. We have Joe Biden caught red handed compromised by at least 5 foreign nations, taking illegal foreign payments from China and Russia and others. The media is completely ignoring this story as it continues to be censored on the internet despite more emails about to be released. The Demorat terror squads continue to operate violently in the streets and are now burning ballot drop off boxes. Tom Pappert joins the discussion on the Biden crime family and what President Trump must do to defeat the Democrat operative moderator, Joe Biden and the mute button at the third and final Presidential debate. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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