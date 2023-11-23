観ておいた方が良いことX @ リーマンショックの１００倍以上

１週間で13支店を閉鎖(ウエルス・ファーゴ)6つの銀行が40もの支店を閉鎖
https://twitter.com/yukariATL/status/1726350946882507196?t=t_Pt-HMJpBBV7fgDbXrUJg&s=03
【JPモルガン：銀行大型倒産予告】
JPモルガン・チェースのジェイミー・ダイモン最高経営責任者（CEO）が警鐘を鳴らした：大規模な破綻が始まり、この冬、最大手の銀行が崩壊の危機に瀕している。
https://amg-news.com/jpmorgan-chase-ceo-jamie-dimon-has-sounded-the-alarm-bells-biggest-banks-at-risk-of-collapse-this-winter-as-massive-failures-begun/
軍関係者が内部告発 「大手銀行は崩壊寸前、2024年の選挙は中止」 https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/military-official-blows-whistle-big-banks-about-to-collapse-2024-election-will-be-cancelled/
『 地銀、債券含み損2.8兆円に。損失処理で 7 行が本業赤字：金利上昇で全国の地方銀行が保有する国内債券や外国債券、投資信託などの含み損が増えている。』
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUB147BM0U3A111C2000000/
https://twitter.com/HKracken/status/1720493464289169631
https://twitter.com/miyata03837944/status/1727550166620844201
https://twitter.com/MikeCristo8/status/1725348736535240879?s=20
すでに脱ドルプロセスは開始されている - セルゲイ・ラブロフ
https://twitter.com/SputnikInt/status/1725143290855538817
