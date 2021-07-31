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Biden Brags About EXTORTING Ukrainian President!
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43 views • July 31, 2021
Joe Biden bragged about extorting the Ukrainian President into firing the Prosecutor investigating the company his son Hunter Biden worked for. Then he has the audacity to call for President Trump to be impeached for discussing the Biden family's crimes with the Ukrainians!
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