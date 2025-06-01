TYRANNY ALERT: Trust The Palantir Plan by Brian Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TYRANNY ALERT
Donald Trump Tapping Palantir to create a Master Database on every American is the ultimate betrayal of America and MAGA!
This is straight out of the 1984 Playbook. The overthrow of America with Technocracy by Trump, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel is horrendous. Anyone who tolerates this is going to get boiled alive!
Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
https://newrepublic.com/post/195904/trump-palantir-data-americans
Palantir World Order PDF
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:04d15988-1845-4765-9477-bfc630390248
Meet Dark MAGA Guru Curtis Yarvin PDF
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:76407100-7451-45e1-81a4-d20610ff5685
The Rise of Dark MAGA Exposed PDF
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:ab376486-490f-43a2-abb8-198704a0fc5f
The Jewish Agenda Exposed PDF
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:585ce247-a0a0-41b0-a692-c7f29e2239c9
Mirrored - Alchematron
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/