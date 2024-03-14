2024-3-14 transplanting blueberry bushes before sabbath year



~sabbath year begins april 9th at even on the new moon...

~we are not supposed to sow or harvest this year, nor eat that which cometh of itself; it is a year of rest to the land. Neither are we supposed to prune our vineyard.

~so, if you have a vineyard, why don't you get the pruning done now before sabbath year begins

~and if you have seed that you need to keep going each year, like in the case of garlic cloves and potatoes, then why don't you prepare and plant them before sabbath year begin? and then harvest them when they are finally ready, and absolutely do not eat them!!! you are only preserving the seed because you have to! you are keeping the Father's command concerning the sabbath year though!

~and instead of planting everything else, why don't you work on the soil? or build raised beds? or plant some fruit trees? or work on your off grid water? or build a solar system? There are many other things we can be doing in faith this year while keeping sabbath year to the Father. How about building a chicken home? and a run for them?

~The world does not even think about God, and keeping commandments? what a joke! they live clueless about everything doing whatever lust makes them feel temporarily ok. The churches of man do not keep God's commandments, because, apparently, their version of the sun-christ did it, so they don't have to obey God. (I'm not going there.) But the people of Yahuah are they who believe in His son, and who do keep God's commandments, and thus God keeps the promises of His covenant towards us as well. See how this works?! This is where you want to be found waiting for Him when this whole thing goes down.

~worldly men will all be about making mammon and doing earthly things; that's ok, that's their choice. But noah builds an ark, and noah is separate, and noah lives in faith, and noah has an unction from the Father, and noah doesn't have time for any of those things, because he has to love God, and loving God means living in faith, because that's what the spirit of the Father expects from us...not just now, but from the very moment HE comes to us. So few will live this way, but if you pass the hard tests with Him in the wilderness, when HE establishes and blesses you on the other side, you will see that indeed, it is just like HE said, "I gave up my life, and I found life!" and that life is better than the one I could have built for myself! and all of my life I have lived in faith! and served Him! and HE has been there every step of the way! and it is wonderful! I wouldn't have it any other way! This is same attitude that Ruth had! She was willing! and the Lord rewarded her greatly for her faith!

~read the book, and you won't find stories about people who did good works, except for God's redemption of us pictured by christ doing miracles for the people. What you will find, is example after example of certain rare men and woman who gave all and lived in faith no matter what against all odds! and the testimony that was born out their plight! and how they came to a good end....faith!





