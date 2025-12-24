BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Strategic Strikes & Tactical Gains: Russian Forces Tighten the Noose
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Strategic Strikes And Tactical Gains: Russian Forces Tighten The Noose

On December 22, a car bombing in Moscow killed Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian Army General Staff’s operational training department. The Russian special services suspect Ukrainian intelligence of being involved in this terrorist attack.

On the night of December 23, a significant missile and drone operation targeted key infrastructure in Ukraine. The attack hit power plants in the western part of the country. It is also reported that, as a result of the attack in the Zhytomyr region, the Kharkiv-Uzhgorod train derailed.

The front in the Sumy region remains relatively stable, with intense combat clashes. The heaviest fighting is taking place in the Andreevka area. Ukrainian troops are incurring substantial casualties in their endeavors to gain the upper hand.

On December 23, the Russian 44th Army Corps occupied the village of Prylypka, located west of Volchansk. The 57th Separate Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army defends this section of the front. The brigade’s units retreated westward into the forest.

The Russian army is expanding its zone of control around Seversk. The Ukrainians are retreating from the area in an attempt to straighten the front line. According to reports from December 23, Russian advance units are moving west of the city.

The significant section between Zakotnoe, and Krivaya Luka is not prepared for defense. Retreating Ukrainian troops simply do not have time to build defensive structures.

The front near Slavyansk has recently become more active. The Russian army command has intensified its offensive in this area and is trying to capture Konstantinovka. There are reports of successful advances by frontline units south of the city, particularly in the Stepanovka area.

North and northwest of Pokrovsk, Russian units are expanding their areas of control. In an attempt to stabilize the situation, the Ukrainian command is trying to launch counterattacks. On December 22, a column of the Ukrainian 425th Assault Regiment “Skala” attempted to break through to the city from the west. The column was detected in time by reconnaissance and then destroyed.

Heavy fighting continues in Gulyaipole. On December 23, the Russian army achieved a significant tactical victory on the city’s northern outskirts. There is ongoing fighting in the city center, near the city administration building.

Intense fighting is also taking place on the section of the front north of the city. Ukrainian troops have made eight unsuccessful attempts to counterattack northeast of Andreevka and east of Ternovatoe.

Overall, the situation on the key fronts has not changed significantly. This operational pause may be due to the troops taking a short break to regroup and replenish their forces.

https://southfront.press/russian-forces-tighten-the-noose/

