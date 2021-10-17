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A WesTruther Compilation NOT To OVERLOOK
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118 views • October 17, 2021
Yes the Title is Bold; and so the fuc am I- I'm a genuine Truther and when I speak others should stop what they are doing and listen-
So I am not in this One, but It Is TRUTH, that I just want to share with others- So I try to lay out before you, a 'path to thought process' and, if you have not seen 20 of my videos then you're not as awake as you may think that you already are-
Be-Safe, 'CHEERS' WesTruther
So I am not in this One, but It Is TRUTH, that I just want to share with others- So I try to lay out before you, a 'path to thought process' and, if you have not seen 20 of my videos then you're not as awake as you may think that you already are-
Be-Safe, 'CHEERS' WesTruther
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