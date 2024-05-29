Create New Account
🚨ACTOR DENNIS QUAID JUST ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

🚨ACTOR DENNIS QUAID JUST ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP OVER THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE DOJ! "I was ready not to vote for Trump until I saw a weaponization of our justice system," Quaid said. Another big win for Trump! It sure would be a shame if this went viral!


https://x.com/BoLoudon/status/1795551585524744631



