🚨ACTOR DENNIS QUAID JUST ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP OVER THE WEAPONIZATION OF THE DOJ! "I was ready not to vote for Trump until I saw a weaponization of our justice system," Quaid said. Another big win for Trump! It sure would be a shame if this went viral!
https://x.com/BoLoudon/status/1795551585524744631
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.