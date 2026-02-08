Mr. Beast, Children, and Lab Grown Meat

Who is Mr. Beast and what does he have to do with your children? If you don’t know the answer to that question, should you?





What if Mr. Beast was a television program targeting your children that promoted the so-called benefits of lab grown chemicals, I mean lab grown meat?





Who is behind lab grown meat? Who stands to benefit from the sale of lab grown meat? As always, follow the money.





What are “lab grown meats”? Are they healthy? Are they safe? If the USDA and the FDA allow lab grown meat to be sold to your children, that must mean they are safe. Right? How much testing has been done on these products? Your children don’t know the answer. Do you?





Henry Kissenger once said …control the food and you control the people. Is that what this is about? Starting with our children, will lab grown meat ultimately allow certain people and governments to control the food supply and thereby control “We the People”?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on “the love of money”.

Read the full article to this video titled “Lab-grown meat is now being pushed on children by Mr. Beast” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/lab-grown-meat-is-now-being-pushed-on-children/