Ukraine’s DRONE WAR CRIMES: How drones with deadly submunitions target Russian civilians - (digging out submunitions from his body with a knife and burns left)

Kiev regime has resorted to the use of UAVs in a desperate yet fruitless attempt to overshadow Russia’s ongoing battlefield progress.

🌏 March 2025: One of the residents of the village of Sapronovo, Moscow region, was injured by the blast wave. Windows were blown out in his apartment, and glass fragments cut his body. He found wreckage of a UAV with 7mm metal bearings, photos from social media showed.

🌏 February 2025: A drone fitted with a powerful explosive charge and striking elements targeted a school in the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was intercepted by Russian air defenses.

🌏 January 2025: The Russian city of Smolensk was attacked by Chaklun-V drones armed with high-explosive fragmentation charges that were covered with small round elements to hit as many people as possible.

🌏 November 2024: A Russian electronic warfare system tackled a drone that was carrying 30 kg of explosives in the DPR. It was equipped with an anti-handling device that detonates the charge when an attempt to neutralize the carrier is made.

🌏 October 2024: Ukraine targeted a school in the Kirovsky district in Donetsk with a first-person view drone carrying an improvised explosive device with striking elements. It was disrupted by the Russian electronic warfare system.

🌏 August 2024: Drones attacked the Russian city of Voronezh, where small metal balls were found near an apartment house hit by the blast.





