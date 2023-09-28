Create New Account
Winning the Mind War
TishTalk
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Author Donald Lee (What the Hell is going on?) about the Mind War that humanity is waking up to around the world. We cover the 5 tactics of 5th generation war that start with cancel culture to create polarization up until killing. We discuss the Mass Formation and the ways we can protect our mind from the active ways they work using technology and classic brainwashing to keep us in fear and apathy states. We end with some of the content from Donald's new book called "The Way Forward..." to choose a better path forward both individually and collectively focusing on personal power, liberty/responsibility and love.

