Winning the Mind War

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Author Donald Lee
(What the Hell is going on?) about the Mind War that humanity is waking up to
around the world. We cover the 5 tactics of 5th generation war that start with
cancel culture to create polarization up until killing. We discuss the Mass
Formation and the ways we can protect our mind from the active ways they work
using technology and classic brainwashing to keep us in fear and apathy states.
We end with some of the content from Donald's new book called "The Way
Forward..." to choose a better path forward both individually and
collectively focusing on personal power, liberty/responsibility and love.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.