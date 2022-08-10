Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid | Is the Best Yet to Come? + What Is the Connection Between Pop Music & Epstein, Between Monkeypox & Climate Change, Depopulation & The Great Reset?

Why Are the Self-Proclaimed Elites Obsessed with Population Reduction? Read the Book - The Limits of Growth: https://www.amazon.com/Limits-Growth-Donella-H-Meadows/dp/193149858X Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, Rockefeller, etc.

What Is the The Club of Home - Bellagio, Italy

What Is the GOOD Club? https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/31/new-york-billionaire-philanthropists

The names of some of the members are familiar figures: Bill Gates, George Soros, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, David Rockefeller and Ted Turner.

Who Is Hansjörg Wyss? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hansj%C3%B6rg_Wyss

What Is the 1630 Project? https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/sixteen-thirty-fund/

Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Obsessed with Transhumanism? - WATCH - https://twitter.com/harari_yuval/status/1552917761894096897?s=20&t=_rHp3BCozGr8qUClPHsnMw

Beyonce, Adele, OneRepublic Songwriter Ryan Tedder Sells Majority Stake of Catalog to KKR https://variety.com/2021/music/news/beyonce-adele-onerepublic-ryan-tedder-sells-catalog-kkr-1234882465/#!

Who Is the Founder of KKR? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kravis

Who Is the Founder of KKR Connected to Epstein? - https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/07/jeffrey-epsteins-financial-black-book

What Is the Institute of Inner Dialogue?

What Is “The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA”? - https://www.epw.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2014/7/post-53280dcb-9f2c-2e3a-7092-10cf6d8d08df

What Is COP26? https://ukcop26.org/

What Is Climate Trace? https://www.climatetrace.org/

Monkeypox Emergency:

The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html

READ - The working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting Working draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at i

Intergovernmental Negotiating Body -

What Is a PHEIC? COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Global Research and Innovation Forum https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum

Climate Emergency 101:

SHOCKING!!! READ The Climate President’s Emergency Powers - https://rumble.com/v1di5v7-climate-emergency-.htm

