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Ep. 31 - The Truth About Socialism - Part I
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45 views • October 12, 2019
With the current state of the Democratic Party and their push for socialism, I felt compelled to record this episode knowing this is going to be a long road between now and the 2020 election. This information needs to be available to counter their message of disdain for the wealthy, free stuff, greed, and resentment.
In this episode we discuss the lack of socialist society success stories, the immorality of socialism, Democratic Socialism, socialistic incrementalism in America, and we examine how socialism violates both economic and natural laws.
In this episode we discuss the lack of socialist society success stories, the immorality of socialism, Democratic Socialism, socialistic incrementalism in America, and we examine how socialism violates both economic and natural laws.
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