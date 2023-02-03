Create New Account
7 Deadly Sins (part 5 Anger) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 73
Published 15 days ago |
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Feb 2, 2023

How do we explain the fact that in the Bible, Jesus seems to first condemn anger, but then he appears to get angry himself? Is anger ever justified? Is it ever wrong to NOT get angry? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he explains the answers to these questions. Then hear the amazing story of the mother of a special needs child who shares how God’s Divine Mercy brought her through the anger she felt at her circumstances.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 73: 7 Deadly Sins - Anger vs. Patience.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FnNmd0qgtY


Keywords
christianreligioncatholicangerangryjustifiedfr chris alarliving divine mercy7 deadly sins

