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** MANDATORY VACCINATIONS ** - NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINES – Tucker – 04/May/2021
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400 views • May 05, 2021
** MANDATORY VACCINATIONS ** - NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINES – Tucker – 04/May/2021
- Tucker Carlson tonight - 04/May/2021
** BIDEN IS ALREADY BREAKING A BIG VACCINE PROMISE
** VACCINES IN AMERICA: YOUR BODY, YOUR CHOICE?
** MANY COLLECGES ARE REQUIRING PROOF OF VACCINATION
** SOME VACCINE QUESTIONS HAVE YET TO BE ANSWERED
**Karhren Lee: (unexpected menstrual cycle) - “It wasn’t a symptom that was on the list. I expected that my are would be sore. or that I might have a fever or a headache, but this wasn’t on the list.”
** VACCINES ARE FAST BECOMING A UNIVERSAL REQUIREMENT
** NO MEDICINE IS DESIGNED FOR EVERY SINGLE PERSON
** NEW MESSAGE: NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINE
** THE VIEW: IT’S RACIST TO NOT GET THE VACCINE
** MANY PARENTS BELIEVE COLLEGE IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS
** FEW PARENTS ARE TAKING STEPS TO RESIST
** OBAMA: GET THE VACCINE AS SOON AS YOU CAN
** Standing Up For What’s Right
- Tucker Carlson tonight - 04/May/2021
** BIDEN IS ALREADY BREAKING A BIG VACCINE PROMISE
** VACCINES IN AMERICA: YOUR BODY, YOUR CHOICE?
** MANY COLLECGES ARE REQUIRING PROOF OF VACCINATION
** SOME VACCINE QUESTIONS HAVE YET TO BE ANSWERED
**Karhren Lee: (unexpected menstrual cycle) - “It wasn’t a symptom that was on the list. I expected that my are would be sore. or that I might have a fever or a headache, but this wasn’t on the list.”
** VACCINES ARE FAST BECOMING A UNIVERSAL REQUIREMENT
** NO MEDICINE IS DESIGNED FOR EVERY SINGLE PERSON
** NEW MESSAGE: NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINE
** THE VIEW: IT’S RACIST TO NOT GET THE VACCINE
** MANY PARENTS BELIEVE COLLEGE IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS
** FEW PARENTS ARE TAKING STEPS TO RESIST
** OBAMA: GET THE VACCINE AS SOON AS YOU CAN
** Standing Up For What’s Right
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