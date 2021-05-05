** MANDATORY VACCINATIONS ** - NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINES – Tucker – 04/May/2021

- Tucker Carlson tonight - 04/May/2021

** BIDEN IS ALREADY BREAKING A BIG VACCINE PROMISE

** VACCINES IN AMERICA: YOUR BODY, YOUR CHOICE?

** MANY COLLECGES ARE REQUIRING PROOF OF VACCINATION

** SOME VACCINE QUESTIONS HAVE YET TO BE ANSWERED

**Karhren Lee: (unexpected menstrual cycle) - “It wasn’t a symptom that was on the list. I expected that my are would be sore. or that I might have a fever or a headache, but this wasn’t on the list.”

** VACCINES ARE FAST BECOMING A UNIVERSAL REQUIREMENT

** NO MEDICINE IS DESIGNED FOR EVERY SINGLE PERSON

** NEW MESSAGE: NO FREEDOMS WITHOUT VACCINE

** THE VIEW: IT’S RACIST TO NOT GET THE VACCINE

** MANY PARENTS BELIEVE COLLEGE IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS

** FEW PARENTS ARE TAKING STEPS TO RESIST

** OBAMA: GET THE VACCINE AS SOON AS YOU CAN

** Standing Up For What’s Right