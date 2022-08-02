FARMERS ON THE FRONTLINE

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Farmers around the world are facing the full weight of the globalists climate Agenda 2030. With its stated goal to eliminate world hunger, Agenda 2030 is rapidly working to devastate global farming with fertilizer cuts aimed at farmers in the middle of an impending, man-made, food crisis. The timing couldn’t be worse.
#CanadianFarmers #Agenda2030 #FoodCrisis #FertilizerShortage
POSTED: August 1, 2022
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