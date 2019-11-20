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An epic talk for epic times with Tony Pantelleresco
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100 views • November 20, 2019
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
https://independz.podbean.com/e/tonys-show-11-19-2019/
Tonys Show 11-19-2019
Altrnative to the alternatives data site
augmentinforce.com
Videos with alternatives to the alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/user/HerbsPlusBeadWorks
Data On Nano
https://www.minds.com/Bryan396/blogs
Nano Assembly Vids
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNGjvv80IymebVS0H-h9Jo5qguc1MsQixcVPJQk_I_YmxrPgqXbrqxOCvTTTDrduA?key=NjQxY2p6dlZmR0F2MTlfR2dqSUlZd3ExdkpwS3h3--
Aroy Mak channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN0iXg41isw
Bions--Family of biometric Minerals -Organic complexes derivide from biological fluids https://www.academia.edu/12659624/Bions_a_family_of_biomimetic_mineral-organic_complexes_derived_from_biological_fluids
Chemical Bass of interactions between engineered Nanoparticles biological systems
https://www.academia.edu/16749028/Chemical_basis_of_interactions_between_engineered_nanoparticles_and_biological_systems
AI hive mind control grid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmPj9XWlZ3c&feature=youtu.be
Sugar on the brain https://neurosciencenews.com/sugar-brain-15216/
Elon Musk causing a traffic jam in the sky https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-spacex-satellites-blocking-view?utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_03cd0a26cd-d05e201533-250230093&mc_cid=d05e201533&mc_eid=8a35dde912&utm_source=The%20Future%20Is&utm_campaign=d05e201533-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_11_19_05_34
Morphological transformation of multi walled carbon nano tubes https://www.academia.edu/15154947/Morphological_transformation_induced_by_multiwall_carbon_nanotubes_on_Balb_3T3_cell_model_as_an_in_vitro_end_point_of_carcinogenic_potential?email_work_card=view-paper
Neurolink is expanding unbeknownst to everyone https://observer.com/2019/11/elon-musk-brain-chip-startup-neuralink-ai-interface/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3F2xI3hb59aANT43TGuj86cn_2BQn6DAJcp2eJhjfp5d44_AZXw4Fvt5I
https://independz.podbean.com/e/tonys-show-11-19-2019/
Tonys Show 11-19-2019
Altrnative to the alternatives data site
augmentinforce.com
Videos with alternatives to the alternatives
https://www.youtube.com/user/HerbsPlusBeadWorks
Data On Nano
https://www.minds.com/Bryan396/blogs
Nano Assembly Vids
https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipNGjvv80IymebVS0H-h9Jo5qguc1MsQixcVPJQk_I_YmxrPgqXbrqxOCvTTTDrduA?key=NjQxY2p6dlZmR0F2MTlfR2dqSUlZd3ExdkpwS3h3--
Aroy Mak channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN0iXg41isw
Bions--Family of biometric Minerals -Organic complexes derivide from biological fluids https://www.academia.edu/12659624/Bions_a_family_of_biomimetic_mineral-organic_complexes_derived_from_biological_fluids
Chemical Bass of interactions between engineered Nanoparticles biological systems
https://www.academia.edu/16749028/Chemical_basis_of_interactions_between_engineered_nanoparticles_and_biological_systems
AI hive mind control grid https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmPj9XWlZ3c&feature=youtu.be
Sugar on the brain https://neurosciencenews.com/sugar-brain-15216/
Elon Musk causing a traffic jam in the sky https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-spacex-satellites-blocking-view?utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_03cd0a26cd-d05e201533-250230093&mc_cid=d05e201533&mc_eid=8a35dde912&utm_source=The%20Future%20Is&utm_campaign=d05e201533-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_11_19_05_34
Morphological transformation of multi walled carbon nano tubes https://www.academia.edu/15154947/Morphological_transformation_induced_by_multiwall_carbon_nanotubes_on_Balb_3T3_cell_model_as_an_in_vitro_end_point_of_carcinogenic_potential?email_work_card=view-paper
Neurolink is expanding unbeknownst to everyone https://observer.com/2019/11/elon-musk-brain-chip-startup-neuralink-ai-interface/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3F2xI3hb59aANT43TGuj86cn_2BQn6DAJcp2eJhjfp5d44_AZXw4Fvt5I
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