Footage shows Putin visiting the command post of the “West” group.

He stated that fighting is already taking place inside Konstantinovka.

He also announced that the former commander of the "South" group has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Key points from Putin during his visit to a command post of the “West” group:

➡️Ukrainian troops must be given the chance to lay down their arms and surrender.

➡️Around 15 Ukrainian battalions are now blocked near Kupyansk.

➡️Fighting is already underway inside Konstantinovka in the DPR.

➡️Ukraine’s political leadership has, since last March, turned into a criminal clique that usurped power.

➡️Representatives of the Kiev regime are “sitting on golden pots,” caring nothing for Ukraine’s future or their own soldiers.

➡️Kiev’s leadership clings to power for personal enrichment.

➡️The objectives of the Special Military Operation must be achieved without compromise.