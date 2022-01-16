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Why The Sick Satanic Psychopathic Facist Regime Hates Joe Rogan... [14.01.2022]
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70 views • January 16, 2022
Spotify has now deleted more than 40 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” from its archives: https://www.thewrap.com/spotify-deletes-joe-rogan-podcast-episodes/
The Joe Rogan Experience | Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/14/spotify-joe-rogan-podcast-open-letter
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-14/spotify-pressured-by-270-scientists-medical-professionals-over-joe-rogan-episode
75,221 views Jan 14, 2022
Anything Goes - 188K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E4isNEVgGOk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
The Joe Rogan Experience | Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4rOoJ6Egrf8K2IrywzwOMk
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jan/14/spotify-joe-rogan-podcast-open-letter
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-14/spotify-pressured-by-270-scientists-medical-professionals-over-joe-rogan-episode
75,221 views Jan 14, 2022
Anything Goes - 188K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E4isNEVgGOk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
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