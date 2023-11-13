Cat Neligan: Sun x Mars Trine Neptune... ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

upcoming transit of the sun and mars in scorpio in a trine to neptune in pisces00:00 - Transit overview
scorpio 16:00
sagittarius 16:57
capricorn 17:50
aquarius 19:00
pisces 20:03
aries 21:14
taurus 22:22
gemini 23:30
cancer 24:32
leo 25:35
virgo 26:25
libra 27:25
