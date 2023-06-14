https://gettr.com/post/p2jm6h4e2fa

6/13/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway】Nicole: The Guo Act of 2023, introduced by Congressman George Santos, is very important as it will help stop the CCP’s infiltration into the U.S. Please call your congressional representatives and ask them to support Congressman Santos' "Guo Act of 2023"!#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/13/2023 【妮可做客Outside the Beltway节目】妮可：乔治·桑托斯议员提出的《2023年郭法案》非常重要！该法案将有助于阻止中共对美国的渗透。请观众和听众们致电国会议员，要求他们支持桑托斯议员的《2023郭法案》！

