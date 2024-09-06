Master Plan For Humanity - Has Met It's Match | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 17

In this episode John talks with Alex Newman and delves into the very organizations and agencies that are collectively doing all they can to take America and freedom its self-down.





Who they are and what they are implementing and the dangers that lie just ahead discussed. The deep state is cornered and checkmate for the white hats is coming. Be prepared particularly between now and November 2024.





- IRS unconstitutional being used as a political weapon





- FBI corruption – will the FBI be fully dismantled?





- CIA – Hires communists corrupt to the core – JFK nailed it – we must follow through





- UN Agenda 2030 the master plan for humanity is accelerating





- Significant turbulence is now imminent - God has called you to do your part





- Cyber pandemic to soon be deployed? A poly-crisis looming?





- CCP sleeper cells ready to cripple our infrastructure





- Major change is coming - difficult days upon – Read Psalm 2





- The DS wants to take out Trump – Another assassination attempts





