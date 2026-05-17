Gaisin, Vinnitsa region, Ukraine video going viral

One of 2 Videos from Gaisin, Vinnitsa (Ukraine) region that are going viral in Ukraine: the population is only 23 thousand, and this is the alley that's dedicated to the locals who died at the front. People call it "a catastrophe"

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What is known about the UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region:



➡️A woman died as a result of a UAV hitting a private house in Khimki, and another person is trapped under the rubble;



➡️Two men died in the village of Pogorelki in Mytishchi as a result of UAV debris hitting a building under construction;



➡️As a result of the drone attacks on Moscow, 12 people were injured;



➡️A shift of builders at the Moscow Oil Refinery was affected, and three houses were also damaged;



➡️Over the past 24 hours, more than 120 UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down;



➡️A house caught fire as a result of a UAV falling in the village of Subbotino in the Moscow region;



➡️In Istra, near Moscow, a UAV damaged one apartment building and six private houses, and four victims are receiving medical assistance;



➡️In the Putilkovo microdistrict in Krasnogorsk, a UAV hit an apartment building but no residents were injured.

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An ally of Nicolas Maduro Alex Saab was deported from Venezuela to the United States, Venezuelan Minister of Information and Communication Miguel Pérez announced.



Pérez claims that Saab "was involved in various crimes in the United States," which was the reason for the deportation. From October 2024 to January 2026, Saab served as the Minister of Industry and National Production of Venezuela.



On March 14, it was reported that the Venezuelan government was negotiating the transfer of the ex-minister to the United States. American prosecutors consider him a central figure in "Maduro's criminal schemes".



On June 12, 2020, at the request of the United States, Saab was detained in Cape Verde. In October 2021, he was extradited to the United States, where he was accused of laundering $350 million in American banks. In December 2023, he was released as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between the United States and Venezuela and returned to Caracas.