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We went to Visit the Commander of the Military Unit of the Ukrainian NAVY in Berdyansk. No one there. 031422
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70 views • March 14, 2022
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We went to visit the commander of the military unit of the Ukrainian Navy in Berdyansk. We did not find him in his office, as he hastily left. But he still left his photographs and documents, some of them of operational importance. In addition, the names and telephone numbers of the commanders of headquarters and units.
We went to visit the commander of the military unit of the Ukrainian Navy in Berdyansk. We did not find him in his office, as he hastily left. But he still left his photographs and documents, some of them of operational importance. In addition, the names and telephone numbers of the commanders of headquarters and units.
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