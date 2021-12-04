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The Genetic Bioweapons Industry, by Dr. Michael McDowell
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122 views • December 04, 2021
This is intense. "The vaccinated are a threat to us." We are manipulating human genetics. SarsCoV2 has been combined with HIV to create a genetic bioweapon, a tripartite chimera virus. These "vaccines" affect the human genome. They are tools of gene therapy. The people behind this will be brought to justice, but much damage is likely to occur beforehand. The pharma industry owns and controls everything.
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