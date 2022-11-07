MESSAGE OF ST. MICHAEL - BLOOD RED MOON [NOVEMBER 8, 2022]

WHAT IS HAPPENING IS LEADING HUMANITY TOWARDS THE FULFILLMENT OF WHAT HAS BEEN FORETOLD.

Great changes will accelerate the appearance of events for the purification of this generation.

https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm

Another sign is appearing before you: the moon clothed in red, (1) the color of blood, which you know as the beaver moon. The beaver makes provisions for winter, but is threatened by those who pursue it in order to hunt it.

The moon foreshadows humanity’s progress toward its purification:

It is a harbinger of the imminence of great earthquakes and volcanic eruptions...

It is a harbinger of grief in societies that are protesting in most countries...

It is a harbinger of serious armed uprisings intended to overthrow governments...

It is a harbinger of the persecution of your brothers and sisters by a godless humanity.

People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ – a people filled with virtues scorned by man without God.

This is a time of grief brought about by the intelligence of man, who has rejected the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother. His spiritual faculties are in decline, preventing humanity from harboring faith and noble sentiments full of love, as commanded by Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

------------

"Give Kremlin A Warning": US 'Nuclear Apocalypse' Submarine Enters Mediterranean Sea

The Italian newspaper la Repubblica said USS Rhode Island, which arrived in Gibraltar on Nov. 1, entered the Mediterranean Sea on Friday. The Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine can carry 24 Trident II missiles capable of hitting targets 18 thousand kilometers away.

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/give-kremlin-warning-us-nuclear-apocalypse-submarine-enters-mediterranean-sea/

----------

THE BEST EARTHQUAKE WEBSITE (sign up for alerts)

https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse/

---------------

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse to Rise on Election Day for The First Time – Is This a Sign?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/blood-moon-lunar-eclipse-rise-election-day-sign/

------------

3 major earthquakes (M6.8, M7.0 and M6.6) hit South Pacific in quick succession – M5.6 tremblor kills at least 6 in Nepal (videos and pictures)

https://strangesounds.org/2022/11/3-major-earthquakes-m6-8-m7-0-and-m6-6-hit-south-pacific-in-quick-succession-m5-6-tremblor-kills-10-in-nepal-videos-and-pictures.html/

-

THE ANGEL OF PEACE

REVELATION 5

"2. And I saw a strong angel, proclaiming with a loud voice: Who is worthy to open the book, and to loose the seals thereof? 3. And no man was able, neither in heaven, nor on earth, nor under the earth, to open the book, nor to look on it. 4. And I wept much, because no man was found worthy to open the book, nor to see it. 5. And one of the ancients said to me: Weep not; behold the lion of the tribe of Juda, the root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof."

--

Buffalo, NY To Get 4 to 6 ** FEET ** of Snow by Sunday!

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/buffalo-ny-to-get-four-to-six-feet-of-snow-by-sunday/







































