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Charlton Heston: The Forgotten History of America's Favorite Actor and Gun Rights Advocate
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20 views • October 18, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave discuss Charlton Heston. Charlton Heston is a singular figure in American history and consciousness. During the early period of his acting career, he was known for historical and Biblical epics. After his career waned throughout the 1960s, he was reborn as a science fiction actor, thanks to his starring role in Planet of the Apes. While often viewed as a bit of camp today, this film and the series that spawned it was the biggest popular science fiction movie franchise in the pre-Star Wars era.

You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/charlton-heston-forgotten-history-gun-rights-americas-favorite-actor-activist

For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).

Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776

And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.

For our purposes, however, Charlton Heston is an unsung hero because he was a champion of limited government, especially as it pertains to Second Amendment rights. He served as president of the National Rifle Association for five terms, only retiring when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2002. Starting his involvement in politics in the Civil Rights era, he later gravitated toward conservatism, organizing a political action committee to support Ronald Reagan.

Helpful Links:

- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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gun rightshollywoodcharlton heston
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