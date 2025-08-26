BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1057 The Road Home





Bible verse: Yochanan (John) 8:31-33 if you believe the truth.





SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is about allowing the word to transform your life totally. Once you know and start to practice this truth it will set you free. But most people love to tied to sin and refuse to let that sin disappear. Why is that? During my 20 years of leading BGMC it amazes me how many people o not see the truth. Even 2 of YESHUA’S did not understand the reason MESSIAH came. How could anyone work so closely with MESSIAH and not understand why HE was here.





VERSES: Yochanan (John) 8:31-33 if you believe the truth. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 42:1-8 the coastlands wait for his Torah. Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-14 The road most people travel. Tehilim (Psa) 25:8-9 teaches who. Proverbs 4:17-18 path of who. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 61:1 captives free. Luke 24:13-32 I thought you were here to do something else.





