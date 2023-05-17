Create New Account
Devin Nunes Gives Next Steps for Congress after the Durham Report
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
Devin Nunes gives next steps for Congress after the Durham report:


“There’s very few players involved in this. A lot of them have not faced the fire of the Congress - or a public trial - and that I think is what the Congress needs to do. They need to put these people on trial.”


https://twitter.com/i/status/1658633526231670784



Keywords
trumpdevin nunesrussia hoaxdurham investigationfbi lied

