Jesus and Joseph of Arimathea in Britain: They Came to The Appointed Isles

“They Came To A Land – The Appointed Isles” is an old documentary by Covenant Publishing Co. Ltd, recorded circa 1980.



This in-depth study is very well written and well researched. Although 2-hours in length, it is perhaps the best film about Jesus and his great-uncle in Britain.



It begins by discussing the Mediterranean Sea tin trade routes of the Phoenicians, and highlighting the sea and land route to Britain through France. But the Phoenicians also sailed to the British Isles through the Strait of Gibraltar and up the coast of the Iberian Peninsula.



From the earliest times, the ships of Israel sailed with the ships of Tyre, regardless of nationality, even the Greeks; and these Seafarers become known collectively as the Phoenicians.



The Phoenician sailors of ancient history were mostly Israelites from the tribes of Dan; Gad and Simeon. Dan remained in ships (Judges 5:17). Phoenicia was a region not a country, just as Europe is a region and not a country. JAHTruth.net/britspan



King Solomon’s fleet ships of Tarshish actively participated in tin trade. These metals were derived from both Spain and the British Isles. King Solomon also had well-established seaports.



Jesus also spent his missing years in Britain, with his family and learning from the Druids, who were Levites in exile. JAHTruth.net/glaston