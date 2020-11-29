2021 Food Prices and Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
paypal.me/adapt2030
In 2021 it will be apparent that food cannot be printed out of thin air as much as Global Central Banks would like and are planning a monthly QE of $571 billion to help along the economy. One forecast that doesn't take a crystal ball, inflation high food prices higher as global yields dip.