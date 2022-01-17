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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko and Dr. Mercola Discuss the New World Order Slave System - Mercola.com
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160 views • January 17, 2022
Video Source --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNnwbasRlglJ/
PDF Text and Links: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/new-world-order-slave-system-pdf.pdf
Interview Transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-DrVladimirZelenko-TheRoleofCOVIDVaccinesintheNewWorldOrderSystem.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Dozens of peer-reviewed studies show that when COVID-19 is treated within the first few days of symptom onset, there’s an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death
With Omicron, we have been gifted a best-case scenario. The highly contagious virus can rip through the population, causing only mild cold symptoms, thus producing herd immunity without the risk of mass casualties
Two months before the rollout of the COVID shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was aware that they could cause serious problems, including heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis, blood clots, neurological problems and more, yet they pushed them anyway
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko believes SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon. Patents spanning two decades support this view. Those who created the weapon also investigated and identified antidotes, which includes the zinc ionophore hydroxychloroquine
The antidote to COVID was intentionally suppressed to encourage people to get the COVID jab, which Zelenko believes is a tool to tag people for the New World Order slave system
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom I’ve interviewed twice previously, was among the first U.S. physicians to develop an early treatment program for the novel SARS-CoV-2 infection. He popularized the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and when hydroxychloroquine became increasingly difficult to obtain, he was also among the first to identify quercetin as a viable alternative.
When the pandemic started, Zelenko was practicing in New York. He has since moved to Florida, where he’s been giving interviews for several hours a day, trying to spread the word about early treatment and prevention. As noted by Zelenko:
“It's a very treatable infection — or should I say bioweapon? — if done within the first few days, because COVID is two diseases. It's the infectious stage of the virus, and then a week later, you have the pathogenic inflammatory reaction that does all the damage to the lungs and causes blood clots.
So, it's all about timing. And the data is very clear. There are dozens of peer-reviewed studies that prove if you treat COVID within the first few days, you have an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death. It's a no-brainer. You could have saved 700,000 people from going to the hospital out of 800,000.”
The Road Less Traveled
Zelenko has a rare type of cancer called pulmonary artery sarcoma, which is typically fatal. He’s also undergone two open-heart surgeries and three years of chemo and radiation, none of which has resolved his problems.
“Almost four years ago, I was diagnosed with pulmonary artery sarcoma. There are only 10 cases on average per year, and they're all found at autopsy. In my case, they thought it was a blood clot that didn't respond to blood-thinning medication.
So, the decision was made to do an embolectomy, open my chest, go into the pulmonary artery and take out the blood clot. But when they did that, they saw it was a tumor, and it had completely destroyed my right lung. So, I lost my right lung. And they resected a large part of the pulmonary artery and had to reconstruct it because you need that artery to live.
Then I was in chemo ... I was pretty good for two years, and then it came back and had spread to my hip as well. And so, I had another open-heart surgery. They had to replace one of my heart valves, pulmonic valve. Then I went for radiation to my hip [followed by] really heavy chemo.
After two months on that, I went into congestive heart failure and developed cardiomyopathy ... I recovered from that, and was put on heart failure medication ...
A few months later, I went for another CT scan, and they found, again, the tumor was back in the pulmonary artery, but this time, no doctor wanted to operate on me. A third open-heart procedure is very dangerous. They estimated more than 50% likelihood I would die on the table, which I didn't like. So, I ended up having pretty intense radiation to my mediastinum, where the tumor was.
That's when you came into the picture, in terms of advising me about treatment. I ended up having immunotherapy in Europe for two months with checkpoint inhibitors, but also hyperthermia and mistletoe injections, and alpha lipoic acid, high-dose vitamin C [infusions] and different other modalities. And I feel better than ever.
I had a CT scan last week, and it showed the tumor shrank by one-third. I spoke to the radiation oncologist who told me that a good result would've been the same size or smaller. It takes years to resolve. So, time will tell, but it's easier for me to walk, and hemodynamically I'm more stable, and I feel good. Amen.”
PDF Text and Links: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/new-world-order-slave-system-pdf.pdf
Interview Transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-DrVladimirZelenko-TheRoleofCOVIDVaccinesintheNewWorldOrderSystem.pdf
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Dozens of peer-reviewed studies show that when COVID-19 is treated within the first few days of symptom onset, there’s an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death
With Omicron, we have been gifted a best-case scenario. The highly contagious virus can rip through the population, causing only mild cold symptoms, thus producing herd immunity without the risk of mass casualties
Two months before the rollout of the COVID shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was aware that they could cause serious problems, including heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis, blood clots, neurological problems and more, yet they pushed them anyway
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko believes SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon. Patents spanning two decades support this view. Those who created the weapon also investigated and identified antidotes, which includes the zinc ionophore hydroxychloroquine
The antidote to COVID was intentionally suppressed to encourage people to get the COVID jab, which Zelenko believes is a tool to tag people for the New World Order slave system
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, whom I’ve interviewed twice previously, was among the first U.S. physicians to develop an early treatment program for the novel SARS-CoV-2 infection. He popularized the use of hydroxychloroquine and zinc, and when hydroxychloroquine became increasingly difficult to obtain, he was also among the first to identify quercetin as a viable alternative.
When the pandemic started, Zelenko was practicing in New York. He has since moved to Florida, where he’s been giving interviews for several hours a day, trying to spread the word about early treatment and prevention. As noted by Zelenko:
“It's a very treatable infection — or should I say bioweapon? — if done within the first few days, because COVID is two diseases. It's the infectious stage of the virus, and then a week later, you have the pathogenic inflammatory reaction that does all the damage to the lungs and causes blood clots.
So, it's all about timing. And the data is very clear. There are dozens of peer-reviewed studies that prove if you treat COVID within the first few days, you have an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death. It's a no-brainer. You could have saved 700,000 people from going to the hospital out of 800,000.”
The Road Less Traveled
Zelenko has a rare type of cancer called pulmonary artery sarcoma, which is typically fatal. He’s also undergone two open-heart surgeries and three years of chemo and radiation, none of which has resolved his problems.
“Almost four years ago, I was diagnosed with pulmonary artery sarcoma. There are only 10 cases on average per year, and they're all found at autopsy. In my case, they thought it was a blood clot that didn't respond to blood-thinning medication.
So, the decision was made to do an embolectomy, open my chest, go into the pulmonary artery and take out the blood clot. But when they did that, they saw it was a tumor, and it had completely destroyed my right lung. So, I lost my right lung. And they resected a large part of the pulmonary artery and had to reconstruct it because you need that artery to live.
Then I was in chemo ... I was pretty good for two years, and then it came back and had spread to my hip as well. And so, I had another open-heart surgery. They had to replace one of my heart valves, pulmonic valve. Then I went for radiation to my hip [followed by] really heavy chemo.
After two months on that, I went into congestive heart failure and developed cardiomyopathy ... I recovered from that, and was put on heart failure medication ...
A few months later, I went for another CT scan, and they found, again, the tumor was back in the pulmonary artery, but this time, no doctor wanted to operate on me. A third open-heart procedure is very dangerous. They estimated more than 50% likelihood I would die on the table, which I didn't like. So, I ended up having pretty intense radiation to my mediastinum, where the tumor was.
That's when you came into the picture, in terms of advising me about treatment. I ended up having immunotherapy in Europe for two months with checkpoint inhibitors, but also hyperthermia and mistletoe injections, and alpha lipoic acid, high-dose vitamin C [infusions] and different other modalities. And I feel better than ever.
I had a CT scan last week, and it showed the tumor shrank by one-third. I spoke to the radiation oncologist who told me that a good result would've been the same size or smaller. It takes years to resolve. So, time will tell, but it's easier for me to walk, and hemodynamically I'm more stable, and I feel good. Amen.”
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