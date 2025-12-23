CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Christmas Blessings to Our Viewers and Listeners!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 25, 2025: This very short episode is a simple Christmas greeting and a heartfelt expression of gratitude for our wonderful friends and supporters and especially our gratitude to Almighty God for sending His Son, Jesus the Christ to save us from our sins and to give us eternal life! We ask His blessing on all of you throughout this Christmas season and on through 2026!
