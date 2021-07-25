© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug Casey's Shocking Predictions and Unprecedented Chaos
Follow
2
Share
Report
166 views • July 25, 2021
American financial writer Doug Casey was interviewed and this was posted online in late July 2021. The interview was titled "Doug Casey’s Next 5 Shocking Predictions…" Doug Casey made predictions about Big Tech, Europe, the USA, Canada, globalism, loss of freedom (totalitarianism) economic depression. He also had a video titled, “UNPRECEDENTED CHAOS IS COMING”–was he right about that? What about his other predictions? What does Bible prophecy show? Did Jesus promise any Christians a way to be protected "from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth" (Revelation 3:10)? Dr. Thiel goes over various predictions from Doug Casey and explains areas he is right as well as wrong based upon biblical prophecies, such as Revelation 13 about the 666 Beast of the Sea and the Beast of the Earth--as well as the Beast/King of the North that Daniel wrote about. Dr. Thiel also explains that there is good news coming as Jesus will return after the tribulation (Matthew 24:29-31) and establish His kingdom (Revelation 11:15).
A written article of related interest is available titled "SGT: Doug Casey’s Next 5 Shocking Predictions…" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/sgt-doug-caseys-next-5-shocking-predictions/
A written article of related interest is available titled "SGT: Doug Casey’s Next 5 Shocking Predictions…" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/sgt-doug-caseys-next-5-shocking-predictions/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.