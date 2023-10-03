Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 17 – Oct 3, 2023 – Liberty advocate Derrick Broze teaches people to take back their power and self-determination from false “authorities”
Health Ranger Report
Pro-liberty advocate, author, speaker and educator Derrick Broze joins Decentralize.TV to advocate for self-determination, rejecting centralized false authority and consciously choosing to live free. Broze is currently running for the Mayor of Houston, Texas and is the founder of the Conscious Resistance network (TheConsciousResistance.com).

freedomlibertyconsciousnesstyrannyauthoritarianismderrick brozeconscious resistance

