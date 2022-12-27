TRUMP Admits He Knew About Ukraine

Every President after Kennedy serves the Deep State. Trump is no different. Actions don't lie. If you want freedom, don't vote Democrat or Republican. They are 2 horns on the same devil.Videos are from our Marine1063 Archive that were deleted from our first YouTube channel.
First video from BlackConservative24 - "He Knew Since Day One..."
https://youtube.com/shorts/ZaNqkKGt8aA?feature=share
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.