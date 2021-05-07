Protect Yourself - Trudeau's Fascism

As SCOTUS Takes Up NRA-Backed Gun Case, Calls Grow for Dems to 'Expand the Court'Capping off a month that has already featured more than 40 mass shootings across the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a National Rifle Association-backed challenge to a New York state gun control law—triggering new calls for Democrats to urgently "expand the court."Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law, pointed out in a series of tweets Monday that "this case is likely to pave the way to the Supreme Court declaring a constitutional right to concealed public carry, overriding many state and local restrictions on the ability to bear concealed arms in public."States Not Rolling Over For Biden Gun Control PlanPresident Joe Biden has announced his intention to come after our guns. Sure, it’s been walked back a bit, but we all know it’s still coming. While we all know politicians lie, there are some things you’re better off taking their word on. If they campaign on taking your rights away, then you should probably believe them.Defensive Gun Uses in the U.S.Updated April 14, 2021Watch What This Sheriff Tells People To Do To Defend Their Homes From RiotsPolk County, Florida.Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd didn’t hold back when telling rioters and looters what they could expect if they try to attack people at their homes in his County.“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone,” Judd said.Trudeau flirts with fascism on New World Order immunity passportsMany governments around the world are beginning to consider the prospects of liftingrestrictions on business in a bid to revive their economies. Based on this, many are considering "immunity passports" or “risk-free certificate” as a way to check the further spread of COVID-19 infection.The idea is to issue these immunity documents to citizens who have survived COVID-19 infection and tested positive for its antibodies. Survivors who are considered to not be at risk of contracting the disease will be allowed to go back to work and resume social interactions.PM Justin Trudeau: A Soros Puppet Hellbent on Destroying CanadaCanada’s Justin TrudeauOf all these glaring examples of stealthy communist takeovers, the case of Canada’s Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is perhaps the most conspicuous and destructive.Since 2015, PM Trudeau has transformed Canada into a socialist haven and warmongering buddy of the United States. Traditionally a peacemaking nation that was usually war averse where it concerned Anglo-American imperialism, the highly immature Trudeau has jumped into virtually every armed conflict he’s been conscripted to by his master George Soros.Trudeau Liberals threaten free speech with hints of reviving Section 13Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti says he will look “very carefully” at a recommendation to resurrect Section 13 of the Human Rights Act, a horribly primitive and controversial law repealed in 2013 over free speech concerns.Section 13 of the Human Rights Act, updated to target hate speech through social media, made it a discriminatory offense to convey messages that contain “any matter that is likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt,” as long as those people were “identifiable on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.”