RT News - April 18 2026 2PM GMT

April 18, 2026

rt.com





The Iranian military shuts down passage through the Strait of Hormuz again - citing Washington's 'piracy' under the guise of a so-called blockade. Donald Trump threatens to take Iran's enriched uranium by force if the country refuses to hand it over willingly. That's despite claiming to have destroyed all of Tehran's nuclear facilities during the 12-day war. Iranian officials insist the nuclear fuel won't leave the Islamic Republic's borders. The Israeli military strikes Lebanon, claiming the truce with Beirut is being violated. That's after the White House said Israel reserves the right to self-defense and that Washington won't limit that right during a ceasefire. Bulgaria prepares for its eighth parliamentary election in five years - to be held this Sunday - after protests and public anger forced the government to resign in December 2025.





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