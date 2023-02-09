Επιτροπή Ιαπώνων Ιατρών μηνύει την Κυβέρνηση

Φεβρουάριος 2023, συνέντευξη Τύπου επιτροπής Ιαπώνων Ιατρών που ανακοινώνει την αγωγή κατά της κυβέρνησης σχετικά με την προώθηση των εμβολιασμών.
