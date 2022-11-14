The Red Wave Midterms | Neil Oliver & Sebastian Gorka on GB News

Who is responsible for no "Red Wave"? Sebastian Gorka on GB News
It is blatant election theft aided and abetted by establishment Republicans like Liz Cheney. Don't let them suck you into another fedsurrection.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.